Kim Kardashian West supports sister Khloe, slams Lamar Odom

Kim Kardashian West fired back at Lamar Odom on Thursday, following remarks he made about his ex and Kardashian West's sister Khloe Kardashian.

In a preview for a new BET show, "Mancave," Odom is seen talking to friends about the end of his marriage to Kardashian.

After talking about his feelings for Kardashian and letting her go, he says, "I understand when it's over, it's over ... when she was with her second or third NBA ball player, you know, I could see that."

The people next to Odom at the table have a good laugh at Kardashian's expense. After Odom, Kardashian was linked to NBA stars James Harden and now the father of her future child, Tristan Thompson. Odom did add that Kardashian will be a great mother and that she's a "good woman."

But Kardashian West wasn't about to let this comment slide at all. She responded to a tweet of Odom's comments with her own that read, "Or second or third brothel."

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Kardashian West was seemingly referring to the legal Nevada brothel that Odom was found unconscious in back in 2015. Kardashian rushed to be by Odom's side at the hospital where he stayed for days in a coma after the incident before he woke up. Odom was eventually released later in early 2016.

Kardashian also postponed divorce proceedings due to the incident and Odom's long road to recovery.

“This is a very delicate and difficult time for both Lamar and Khloe, and the most sensible thing to do at such a time is not make any big moves and put everything on hold," said a source close to the situation told ABC News at the time.

"[Lamar's] doing amazing and I'm so proud of the strength that he has to fight this battle," Kardashian said during his recovery.

Kardashian and Odom married in 2009, but split four years later after months of alleged drug use and infidelity. The duo's divorce was eventually finalized at the end of 2016.

Kardashian has not commented on Odom's remarks.