Despite leaving the basketball court last year, Kobe Bryant is busier than ever.

The proud father and his wife, Vanessa, welcomed their third child, Bianka, earlier this month.

He recently shared the first photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram.

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ? Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Bianka, born Dec. 5, joins her older sisters Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10.

The couple, who wed in 2001, took to the same social network to announce their latest pregnancy back in July. The former NBA player shared a photo of a onesie with the words "Baby Mamba" on it.

In a caption, Bryant added that he was "blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!!"