Kylie Jenner surprised some very lucky students attending Rio Americano High School's prom in Sacramento.

No one knew that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star would be accompanying junior Albert Ochoa for the big night.

And Jenner, 19, didn't arrive alone. She brought along her best friend, Jordyn Woods, according to photos and videos from the evening posted to social media.

proud to say that's my brother ?? pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

After the festivities, Jenner took to Snapchat to show off her prom gown, which was a one-shoulder, light brown dress. The teen also sported a corsage.

Jenner has long said she wanted to attend prom—the ritualistic dance held at the end of a high school's year—since 2013. The reality star was homeschooled for ninth through twelfth grades, graduating in 2015.

Still, she told Seventeen magazine back in 2013 that she wanted "that boyfriend prom experience."

"I would want to go with someone who's not afraid—or doesn't think that he's too cool—to show up at my house with a rose corsage," she continued. "It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics."