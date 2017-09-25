Kylie Jenner posted a photo flashing her belly amid reports that she is pregnant.

The 20-year-old reality star, who has not confirmed the reports, seemed to be teasing her fans by giving them a peak at her bare stomach while posing with her best friend Jordyn Woods on her birthday.

Wearing baggy sweats, Jenner wrote alongside the photo of the two of them, "yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond."

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Several reports on Friday claimed that Jenner is expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The two began dating earlier this year, just months after her publicized split with rapper Tyga.

But Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, told The Cut on Saturday, "She’s not confirmed anything."

ABC News reached out to a rep for Jenner, but didn't hear back.

The makeup mogul posted another photo Sunday, this time posing with several girlfriends, all wearing white bathrobes.

"Mornings," she captioned the selfie.

mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

On Saturday, the youngest of the Kardashian clan was spotted wearing a grey baggy shirt to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where her boyfriend, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, Jr., performed.

Asked if she knew Kylie Jenner's pregnancy rumor "was going to happen," the matriarch Kris Jenner told The Cut, "Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."