Lady Gaga won't say who she's rooting for during Sunday's Super Bowl, or if she'll be hanging from the ceiling of NRG Stadium in Houston -- but we do know one thing: she wants to bring people together.

During a press conference in Houston on Thursday, Gaga, a Hillary Clinton supporter, was asked if she planned to use the halftime show to make some sort of political statement.

She simply said that the only statements she'd make during her performance are "the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career."

"I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness," she continued. "So my performance will uphold those philosophies."

Gaga, who performed the national anthem at last year's game, mostly stayed coy when asked about the details of her performance. She also said not to read into the bee emoji she posted on Instagram recently, which caused some to wonder if Beyonce would be a part of her act. However, she did note that the halftime show isn't really for her: it's for her fans.

"Essentially that kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids' table, and that kid that was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was? That kid’s gonna have the stage for 13 minutes," she told reporters. "And I’m excited to give it to them."

She added, "Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before. We’ve put everything that we could into this show and we did it for you because we love you ... We love this country and we know they’ll be watching."