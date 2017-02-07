Lady Gaga's is still basking in the glow of her blockbuster performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show -- and so are her music sales.

The pop star's digital sales surged more than 1,000 percent on the day of the big game, according to Nielsen Music.

Gaga sold around 150,000 digital albums and songs in the U.S. on Sunday, a major increase from the day before, when she sold about 15,000 units in both those categories, according to a new Nielsen Music report.

What's more, the singer sold more albums and songs on Super Bowl Sunday than she did the entire week ending Feb. 2 when accounting for both digital and physical sales. She sold about 30,000 units during that week, with about 26,000 of those sales coming from digital platforms, Nielsen said.

Gaga's 13-minute set included renditions of "God Bless America," and "This Land is Your Land" as well performances of her three No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits: "Just Dance," "Poker Face," and "Born This Way."

About 111.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the New England Patriots face off with the Atlanta Falcons, according to preliminary Nielsen results.

Gaga seems to have noticed the importance of seizing the moment and capitalizing on the massive recognition. Shortly after the big game concluded, the pop diva announced her 2017 Joanne World Tour via Twitter. It will be her first tour as a solo headlining artist since 2014.

The show went over exceedingly well on social media with everyone from Hillary Clinton to Katy Perry singing Gaga's praises.

"I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us," Clinton tweeted on Sunday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said the performance was "incredible."

Florida Senator Marco Rubio applauded the performance, donning it "one of best #SuperBowl shows" that he could remember.

Ivanka Trump said it was an "incredible performance."

Actor Chris Pratt tweeted that the show was "freakin' awesome."

And Katy Perry, who headlined the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show back in 2015, was also a fan.