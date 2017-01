Lauren Conrad is pregnant.

The former reality TV star and lifestyle blogger revealed Sunday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, William Tell.

Conrad made the announcement by sharing an ultrasound photo on Instagram.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she wrote.

This will be the first child for Conrad, 30, and Tell, 36.

The couple has been married since 2014.