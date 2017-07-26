Laverne Cox spoke out against President Trump's new policy that bans members of the trans community from serving in the military.

Trump tweeted this morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity," a decision he said he made after speaking with military generals and experts.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star, who is transgender, claimed that the new policy, a reversal of one instituted by the Obama administration, sends the message to trans Americans that "our lives, our safety and our service are less valuable and unwanted in this country."

Cox is encouraging others to unite in support of the community.

"I have heard from [current and former transgender military members] humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current president," she said in a statement. "Let's all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Many stars also spoke out against the proposed ban.

I wonder if the costs are more than what it costs to have him golf every weekend. https://t.co/WVraj6TvCz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 26, 2017

Just another glorious day in Trump's America. I wonder who's rights he'll strip away next? Mine today yours tomorrow https://t.co/RcCPwKL3nU pic.twitter.com/q91cBqJTzQ — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) July 26, 2017

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

wow. did he consider legislation for his cockamamie morning bm thoughts?... or do we bow to the idiot shrine high atop mount misinformed ? https://t.co/e5VYaOBV77 — Mario Batali (@Mariobatali) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Oh, just a reminder that this--NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 26, 2017

Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait... pic.twitter.com/48SV7QQ8aL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2017

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 26, 2017