Jul 26, 2017, 1:02 PM ET
Laverne Cox spoke out against President Trump's new policy that bans members of the trans community from serving in the military.

Trump tweeted this morning that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity," a decision he said he made after speaking with military generals and experts.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star, who is transgender, claimed that the new policy, a reversal of one instituted by the Obama administration, sends the message to trans Americans that "our lives, our safety and our service are less valuable and unwanted in this country."

Cox is encouraging others to unite in support of the community.

"I have heard from [current and former transgender military members] humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current president," she said in a statement. "Let's all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

