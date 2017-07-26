Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in the US military 'in any capacity'

Jul 26, 2017, 9:27 AM ET
VIDEO: Caitlyn Jenner says shes disappointed in Trumps handling of LGBT issuesPlayABCNews.com
WATCH Caitlyn Jenner says she's 'disappointed' in Trump's handling of LGBT issues

President Donald Trump this morning announced that after consulting with his generals and military experts, transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity."

