Legendary musician Fats Domino has died, ABC News has confirmed with the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office in Louisiana. He was 89.

The man born Antoine Domino, Jr. had been active in the music scene since the late 1940's and produced hits like "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That a Shame."

Domino was of French Creole descent and was born and raised in New Orleans, where he became a legend.

Of his almost 50 albums that spanned five decades, Domino produced more than 25 gold singles and sold more than 65 million records, according to his official website. He also produced new music well into the 2000's.

Domino was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986 and has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1998, President Bill Clinton also awarded him with the National Medal of Arts.

The blues and rock n' roll singer and pianist wasn't one for interviews, but in 2006 he spoke to CBS News after Hurricane Katrina devastated his home city.

Domino said he was so sorry that so many like him lost their homes and were displaced because of the natural disaster.

"I hope [to move back to New Orleans], I like it down there," he said with a smile about getting New Orleans back to its feet again.

Domino was married to Rosemary Domino for 60 years before her death in 2008 and the duo had eight children.