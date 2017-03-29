Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' co-star Darlene Cates

After "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" actress Darlene Cates died at the age of 69 over the weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio took to Facebook to remember "the best acting mom I ever had."

The Associated Press reported that Cates died in her sleep on Sunday at her home in Texas.

DiCaprio, 42, was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Cates' character's son Arnie in the 1993 film, which also starred Johnny Depp as the titular character.

"Darlene was the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside," DiCaprio wrote Tuesday.

He continued, "Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."

DiCaprio was just a teen when he filmed "Gilbert Grape," and it was the first of five Oscar nods for the acclaimed actor, who finally took home a win at the 2016 awards for his work in "The Revenant."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.