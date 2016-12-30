Lindsay Lohan Wants a 'Mean Girls 2'

Could a "Mean Girls" sequel be in the works?

Yes, if Lindsay Lohan, star of the original 2004 comedy, has her way.

During a Facebook Live session with CNN on Thursday, the actress said she's been pushing for a sequel, adding that it is "not in my hands."

Lohan said it would be up to the creator and writer of the original "Mean Girls," Tina Fey, among others, to give the go-ahead.

"I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them," Lohan said. "I've already written a treatment for it. So I just need a response."

She also said she would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis in the film.

According to Entertainment Weekly, also during the Facebook session, Lindsay explained her idea for a Mean Girls 2. "We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they're all housewives and they're all cheating, that would be really funny," she said she told 'Mean Girls' creator Tina Fey.

Fey may be preoccupied with other "Mean Girls" projects. She's working on a Broadway musical adaptation of the movie with her husband, composer Jeff Richmond.