'Lion King' cast announced, Beyonce to play Nala

The cast of Disney's forthcoming live-action musical remake of "The Lion King" was already packed with A-list stars, but it's just added arguably the biggest music star on the planet.

Beyoncé rounds out the all-star cast. The singer will voice Nala, Simba's childhood friend, who later becomes his wife.

Disney announced the news Wednesday night, as did Beyoncé herself, in a Facebook post.

Beyoncé has been rumored to be in talks for the part since spring. Donald Glover will voice Simba, with James Earl Jones reprising his animated version role as the voice of Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor voicing Scar.

Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre and John Oliver are also cast in the film, which will be directed by Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's 2016 hit live-action remake of "The Jungle Book."

"The Lion King" is scheduled for release in July 2019 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.