"Logan" topped the U.S. box office this weekend, pulling in more than $80 million.

If you have seen "Logan," you know it is a critically-acclaimed film with a top rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's also more of a Western than a superhero film.

It's a film about fathers and redemption, and as it winds down, you know what's coming. You feel it.

If you have not seen the movie yet, stop reading. Major spoilers ahead!

Well, Jackman opened up to Entertainment Weekly about that heartfelt ending and when he knew it was time to hang up the claws. The actor said his conversation with Jerry Seinfeld in 2013 helped him reach a decision.

"I’m quite indecisive, but when I get that gut feeling, it’s kind of a relief to me. When I met my wife, I knew. With the kids, I knew. When I was talking to Jerry that day, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah,'" he told the magazine.

As for the ending, Wolverine's death is something you might see coming, but still hits fans right in the gut. The man who used to be Wolverine finally sees a connection in X-23 and decides to give himself up to save her and her young friends.

20th Century Fox

He's had a father-like figure in Professor X, but finally he has a child, a daughter in Laura. The film ends with him holding her hand, saying, "So, this is what this feels like."

Jackman was on board as soon as he read those words.

"As soon as I saw the script, I got it. Logan is someone who is most scared of intimacy, and so he wants to be alone and do things for himself. The idea that, in the end, he must give his life to save someone else … I thought that was really powerful,” Jackman said.

With the movie set in the future, Jackman was asked, "Any chance for another run as Logan?"

"At some point, you’ve got to leave the party. It’s time to go home,” he said.

This affirms what he told ABC News last week, saying, "It feels perfect to me. James Mangold [the director], I owe everything to that guy ... I said to him, 'Jim, it's my last one, I've got this idea, we do something more like "The Wrestler" or "Unforgiven"' and he mentioned 'Shane' and I said, 'We're gonna stick to that and do that.'"