Logan Paul returns to YouTube, pledges $1 million to suicide prevention

For the first time in weeks, beleaguered YouTube star Logan Paul returned to the medium that made his famous with a heartfelt video as he turns the camera away from himself and onto someone who attempted suicide almost two decades ago, but failed.

This video comes on the heels of a vlog he uploaded Dec. 31, which appeared to show a lifeless, hanging body in Japan's so-called suicide forest. In the clip, which received an onslaught of online criticism, the audience appears to see the body of an apparent suicide victim hanging from a tree.

Suicide facts and figures pepper the screen in the new video as Kevin Hines explains why he jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge in a failed suicide attempt 17 years ago when he was just 19.

"The voice in my head said, 'Jump now,' and I did," he says in the clip. But Hines continues by saying the second he jumped off the bridge, he had "instant regret."

"Al I wanted to do was live," he pleads.

Paul then explains his role in the video and how he's spent the past three weeks since the online backlash, meeting those who have struggled with depression, trying "to understand the complexities of suicide."

"I know I've made mistakes, I know I've let people down," Paul says. "But what happens when you're given an opportunity to help make a difference in the world."

As clips covering the backlash Paul received from his last video before Wednesday's new clip, he says that he's "trying to grow as a human being" and later reveals he's pledged $1 million in efforts to help various suicide prevention organizations.

Others who appear in the new video include musician and drug recovery advocate, Bob Forrest, and John Draper, director for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, who received the first $250,000 in donations from Paul.

"Help people understand that the first thing they need to do is reach out and talk to somebody," he tells Paul.

Over the course of his internal and external exploration in 2018 thus far, Paul says he believes people, including himself, need to be more compassionate.

"It's something I'm learning along this journey," he admits. He also shares five steps that people can take to prevent suicide, whether for themselves or others.

Since last year's video that received public damnation, Paul had taken a leave of absence from social media and YouTube removed him from Google Preferred, a premier ad service that offers brand advertisers access to top channel producers.

YouTube also said Paul would not be featured on Season 4 of the original YouTube series "Foursome" and added that "his new Originals are on hold."

This new video comes after numerous apologies from Paul, which included a Jan. 1 letter to fans, saying his intentions in posting the video were to raise awareness of suicide prevention and not to anger anyone. Paul posted a warning at the start of the video advising viewers who are considering suicide to seek help.

"Where do I begin," he wrote. "Let's start with this -- I'm sorry."

Paul added then that he's never "made a mistake like this before."

On Jan. 3, he tweeted, "Taking time to reflect. No vlog for now. See you soon."