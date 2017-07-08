Lorde is pushing back on reports that she's no longer friends with Taylor Swift.

The singer's interview with an Australian morning show, "Sunrise," sparked headlines after some apparently misinterpreted her response to a question about what it was like to befriend her idols, such as Swift.

Lorde, 20, replied: "The second you think too hard about it, you just start to go insane. So it's best to just be like, 'We're in wonderland, and that's just what happens around here.' Like, also, I don't hang out with these people at all."

When the interviewer tried to interject, reminding the singer that she's part of Swift's infamous "squad," Lorde rolled her eyes and said, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling up my idols for advice necessarily."

The New Zealand singer took to Twitter on Friday in an effort to clarify her statements. She also sounded off about what she said were misperceptions of the squad.

"Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much," she began in a statement. "In the interview in question I had just been talking about [Davie] Bowie and Patti Smith -- those were the 'idol's I was referring to that I was saying I'm not friends with, not Taylor!"

Lorde continued that she "always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some of who I've never met, like most wide groups of friends."

Oh, and she also addressed her eye roll.

"Forgive me for the mild eye roll I popped when it was brought up as if we're all blood members of a secret cult," she said. "I f----- up in an interview question, now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk."

There have been tons of celebrities linked to Swift's squad in the past, including her best friend Selena Gomez, Chloe Moretz, Ed Sheeran and Karlie Kloss.