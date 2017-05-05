Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke on Thursday night, according to a statement on her website.

Lynn is currently responsive and receiving medical care, the statement said.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

"Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating," according to the statement. "Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed."

Earlier this year, Lynn, who celebrated her April 14 birthday by playing two shows in Nashville, told Rolling Stone magazine in February that she had no plans to attend the Grammys even though she'd received a nomination for best country album. The news came just a few months after the singer had minor surgery due to injuries sustained in a fall.

"I flew all I'm gonna fly," she told the magazine. "The last time they called me and told me they had me booked all over Europe, I said, 'I hope you all have a good time, 'cause I ain't goin' nowhere if I have to fly.' It's a scary thought right now."