Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

We’ve known for some time that Lady Gaga will do the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, but on Sunday we found out Luke Bryan is to sing the national anthem.

You’ll be able to watch the country star’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” live from Houston’s NRG Stadium on Feb. 5 on Fox, just before the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Luke joins the ranks of country performers like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and the Dixie Chicks who have sung the national anthem at past Super Bowls.

Bryan himself tweeted a video yesterday making the announcement,with the caption, "Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston."

In the video, he says, "I'm so excited" about the performance.