Lupita Nyong'o writes Harvey Weinstein propositioned her in personal essay

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o added her name Thursday to the growing list of A-list actresses who claim they faced sexual harassment at the hands of ex-movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Nyong'o, who won an Academy Award in 2014 for her role in "12 Years a Slave," described in a personal essay in The New York Times an uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein that she says took place in 2011.

The then-28-year-old actress says she was invited to the producer's Connecticut home, where he asked her to give him a private massage in his bedroom. Nyong'o says she deferred, instead offering to give him a massage and remain in control. But when she did that, the actress claims Weinstein began to take off his pants, and she objected and immediately left.

Nyong'o says she only felt comfortable coming forward now that dozens of other actresses have made similar claims of harassment, and some even alleging rape.

"I had shelved my experience with Harvey far in the recesses of my mind, joining in the conspiracy of silence that has allowed this predator to prowl for so many years," Nyong'o wrote. "I had felt very much alone when these things happened, and I had blamed myself for a lot of it, quite like many of the other women who have shared their stories."

Weinstein's spokesperson told ABC News he remembers his interactions with the actress differently.

"Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry," a statement reads. "Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show 'Eclipsed.'"

Nyong'o recounted a second meeting at a later date with Weinstein for dinner, in which he allegedly asked the actress to come to his hotel room alone.

"Before the starters arrived, he announced: 'Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.' I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant," Nyong'o wrote. She says the producer called her "naive" and said if she was to be an actor she "had to be willing to do this sort of thing."

Weinstein has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

"Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual," according to the full statement from Weinstein's spokesperson. "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

However, the 65-year-old producer resigned from his position as head of The Weinstein Co. this week, and has reportedly checked into sex rehab in Arizona. Weinstein's wife, Georgina, has left him and he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this week.

Weinstein founded the studio Miramax with his brother, Bob, in the late 1970s and produced a string of major movie hits, including "The Crying Game," "Pulp Fiction," "The English Patient" and "Good Will Hunting."

Stars including Lena Headey, Eva Green, Minka Kelly and Kate Beckinsale have all described inappropriate behavior directed toward them by Weinstein.