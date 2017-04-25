Maks Chmerkovskiy had family emergency 'with some man near their house trying to break in,' 'DWTS' partner reveals

Eliminated "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Heather Morris said her professional partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy was absent from “GMA” today due to a family emergency.

"They had some sort of run in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there," Morris said.

"They took care of it. You know, they’re safe, and Peta’s OK," she said, referring to her partner's fiancee, Peta Murgatroyd. "That’s the most important thing. They want to make sure that she’s calm."

Morris, who has also worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé, was eliminated Monday night despite earning the first perfect score of the season. She and her partner Chmerkovskiy, who returned to the show for the first time after having surgery, danced a rumba to “Waterfalls” by TLC.

Next week’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” features a “Night at the Movies” theme Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.