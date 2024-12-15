The teen suspect has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

16-year-old in custody after suspected quadruple homicide of his family in New Mexico

A teen suspect is in custody for the alleged quadruple homicide of his family at their residence in Belen, New Mexico, according to police.

The Valencia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday from Diego Leyva, 16, who told the dispatcher he had killed his family.

Officials said Sunday that when deputies arrived, Leyva walked out of the residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to their statement.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 7, 2018: A state police car parked along a street in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

When deputies entered the residence, they discovered four victims who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The individuals were later identified as Leonardo Leyva, 42; Adriana Bencomo, 35; Adrian Leyva, 16; and Alexander Leyva, 14 -- all family members of the teen suspect.

Leyva was taken to an area hospital to detox, according to officials.

After he was medically cleared on Sunday, Leyva was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque.

The 16-year-old has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

An investigation into the motive of the quadruple homicide is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.