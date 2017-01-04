Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Their First Child

Jan 4, 2017, 9:45 AM ET
Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy at The McCarren Hotel, Dec. 18, 2016, in Brooklyn, New York.
"Dancing With the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple's son, Shai Aleksander, was born this morning at 5:34 a.m. EST, Chmerkovskiy announced on Twitter.

Chmerkovskiy, 36, and Murgatroyd, 30, announced their engagement in December 2015. Six months later, they revealed they were expecting their first child.

“The timing is perfect, actually,” Murgatroyd told People magazine at the time. “I’ll have the baby in January and then I’ll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding.”

“The baby will make a wonderful addition to the wedding party,” Chmerkovskiy added. “A wonderful, tiny addition.”