"Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is looking forward to his summer wedding with fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

The two announced their engagement in December 2015. Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Murgatroyd, 30, also welcomed their first child together in January.

"We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle,]" he told ABC News. "It's going to be great."

The historic hotel, located in Huntington, New York, is located on 109,000 square feet. It features 32 rooms, a grand staircase, a restaurant along with breath-taking gardens, featuring 14-foot trees, and views of the Gold Coast.

Other celebrities have married at Oheka Castle, including Joe Jonas and Joey Fatone. The castle has also been shown in several films, including "Cruel Intentions," "Citizen Kane" and "What Happens in Vegas."

"We went there. It's perfect," Chmerkovskiy added. "We're going to have it for two days. They're closing the whole hotel. It's going to be unbelievable."

It is actually a full circle moment for the Ukrainian professional dancer, who moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 1994.

"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy said.

Chmerkovskiy, who's partnered with "Glee" star Heather Morris on this season on "Dancing With the Stars," which returns tonight on ABC, said he's leaving the wedding plans up to his fiancée.

"I hate to admit, but I've just removed myself from it," he told ABC News, noting that Murgatroyd did give him a list of tasks to complete.

"I had to do my part of the list, which I never thought was that difficult, but it's kind of ridiculous," Chmerkovskiy, who recently partnered with Swiffer to celebrate its 18th birthday, added. "Some things are a little too much but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves and we're trying to make it happen the way we want it to."

The future groom added: "I want her to have the wedding of her dreams."