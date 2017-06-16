Following the events of last month's Manchester Arena attack, the venue has been forced to cancel upcoming Celine Dion shows.

"Manchester Arena has made every effort to reopen, but has announced it must remain closed until September 2017," Dion's team announced on her official website Friday. "The venue has no other option than to cancel the forthcoming Celine Dion events on Sunday June 25th and Tuesday August 1st."

Instead, two new shows will happen in nearby Leeds, England.

On May 22, suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and left dozens others wounded after an Ariana Grande show at the arena. Grande returned to Manchester June 4 for a heartfelt benefit that raised millions for the victims of the attack.

Dion's message added that all ticket holders will get a refund for the canceled shows and they will have a first crack at the replacement shows.