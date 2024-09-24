Son of Ryan Routh, accused in Trump assassination attempt, arrested for child pornography

Oran Routh had "hundreds" of files of child pornography, prosecutors said.

ByAlexander Mallin
September 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they discovered "hundreds" of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh's residence on Saturday conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events