Son of Ryan Routh, accused in Trump assassination attempt, arrested for child pornography

Oran Routh had "hundreds" of files of child pornography, prosecutors said.

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested in connection with the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators say they discovered "hundreds" of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh's residence on Saturday conducted "in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation."

