Actress Margot Robbie hasn't addressed the rumors that she secretly got married this past weekend, but she posted a pic on Instagram last night of her flashing a ring on "that" finger.

In the blurry background, the 26-year-old is wearing what looks to be a white dress and kissing her beau Tom Ackerley.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

This photo comes after various reports that the "Suicide Squad" star tied the knot on Sunday night in her native Australia.

Robbie and Ackerley have been linked since 2013 and she called him "the best-looking guy in London," during an interview with Vogue earlier this year.

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back ... And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together," she said.

Other outlets like news.com.au have obtained pics of the ceremony itself, with Robbie wearing what seems to be the same off-the-shoulder dress seen in the Instagram post.

A request for comment from Robbie's rep was not immediately returned to ABC News.