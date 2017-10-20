Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier this month and approximately $50,000 worth of items were taken, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News' Los Angeles affiliate KABC.

Carey was on vacation when robbers entered her home. Authorities say a ladder was seen leaning against the singer's home, near her bedroom window. Multiple rooms in the home were ransacked, police said.

The burglary was discovered early Thursday morning, and the LAPD is now investigating. Officers have met with Carey's security team, police said.

A rep for Carey did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Carey, 47, has been on the East Coast recently, performing and promoting her upcoming animated movie, "The Star." Earlier today, she released a new Christmas song from the film, which has the same name.

"Get in the holiday spirit with my new song," she tweeted.