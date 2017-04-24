Marilyn Monroe's last home where she died selling for $6.9M

The California home where actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead in 1962 is now on the market for $6.9 million.

The home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is described an "authentic 1929 Hacienda," by the real estate agency that listed the home, Mercer Vine.

"When you walk the house and grounds, you’re immediately struck by its serenity and warmth," the home's listing agent, Lisa Optican, said in a statement. "It’s an absolute oasis in the heart of one of the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles."

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features details like beamed ceilings and terra cotta tile floors and comes with a swimming pool, citrus grove and guest house. It is described by Mercer Vine as a home "steeped in Hollywood glamour."

It was at the Brentwood home that Monroe was found in the middle of the night lying face down in her bed clutching a telephone receiver, according to an account in The Los Angeles Times at the time.

AP Photo

The Times reported that Monroe, who was 36 years old when she died, had bought the house not long before her death for $75,000 and that the home was partially furnished.

Monroe herself spoke about the home during a 1962 interview with Life Magazine that took place inside.

"Anybody who likes my house, I’m sure I’ll get along with," Monroe told Richard Meryman, then an associate editor at Life.

In his own essay about the interview with Monroe, just months before she died, Meryman described the house saying, "It was a small, three-bedroom house built in Mexican style, the first home entirely her own she had ever had."

He continued, "She exulted in it. On a special trip to Mexico she had carefully searched in roadside stands and shops and even factories to find just the right things to put in it. The large items had not arrived -- nor was she ever to see them installed."

Monroe's former home was last sold in November 2012 for $5.1 million, a Mercer Vine spokeswoman told ABC News.

Courtesy Mercer Vine

Courtesy Mercer Vine

Courtesy Mercer Vine

Courtesy Mercer Vine