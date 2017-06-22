Marisa Tomei is back as Peter Parker's Aunt May in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" after making a small cameo in "Captain America: Civil War."

The Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that her character has previously been portrayed as an older, grandmother-type with gray hair.

"She's actually his aunt by marriage, so she can be any age really...it just depends when I met Uncle Ben," Tomei said with a laugh.

"It's so much fun," Tomei added of being part of the franchise.

Tomei, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Mona Lisa Vito in 1992's "My Cousin Vinny," said she still holds the comedy near and dear to her heart 25 years after its release.

"That's why I'm so happy that I got to be a part of it because it lives on, it's funny," Tomei said. "It makes people laugh."

"My Cousin Vinny" director Jonathan Lynn said Tomei was the only person that he would have considered for the role.

"Well that's really nice, but I think that Joe Pesci had a hand in that as well," Tomei responded.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters July 7.