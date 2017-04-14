Today, the first teaser for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" dropped and the thing that stuck out for fans was Luke Skywalker's quote at the end that the "Jedi must end."

In the first clip from the movie, which hits theaters in December, Daisy Ridley's Rey has tracked down Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, and the thought at the end of 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is that he would train this young character in the ways of the force.

The clip looks to open that way, with Rey handling a lightsaber and listening to Luke's guidance, but there's that shocking quote at the end from Luke, one of the most iconic Jedi in history.

ABC News spoke to Hamill today at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, and confirmed it is his voice at the end of the almost 2-minute clip.

"There's a difference between teaser and a trailer," he said. "A teaser is supposed to show you dynamic images that heighten your awareness and make you want to see the trailer, but avoid all story points if at all possible. [But] I think that's the only story point that’s in the teaser, which is Luke saying it's time for the Jedi to end."

The 65-year-old "Star Wars" legend added he was just as surprised as anyone that Luke, who has always clung to the Jedi ways and the light side, would say something like this.

"It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson, the director] had written as I'm sure it will be for the audience," he said.

As for if Luke would ever turn to the dark side, he said, "It's possible, anything's possible."

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

ABC News Digital will be on the ground in Orlando, bringing you all the big "Star Wars" developments, so check back for more.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.