Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg share behind the scenes look at 2nd season of 'Potluck Dinner Party'

Television's modern day "Odd Couple" is back in action!

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will return for a second season of their hit VH1 show "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," where the duo cooks unique dishes for a fun-themed meal and invite their celebrity friends.

ABC News' Nick Watt caught up with Stewart and Snoop for a backstage look at some of the cooking, chaos and comedy that's sure to ensue when the show returns.

Of the rotating list of guests, Snoop Dogg invited his culinary inspiration, his uncle Reo, to join them for an episode, as well as actor and drag queen RuPaul.

"It's always interesting to see people from different worlds come together and meet in the middle," RuPaul said. "They've aligned their frequency. And I think that's a lesson for everyone in the world today," he added of the duo's chemistry.

And executive producer SallyAnn Salsano said it's their friendship on and off camera that really makes things work well.

"It's interesting, they are really friends," Salsano said. "I'm not gonna put a different chef in. I'm not gonna put a different rapper in. It's not like, 'Oh this is the new formula!'"

Snoop was previously a guest on Stewart's daytime TV show, where he helped make brownies and rapped about baked goods, while Stewart joined in to poke fun at the rapper on his Comedy Central roast.

The two both agreed on one thing from last season, their least favorite guest -- "I would say your friend from Atlanta," Stewart said laughing. "Ow wow, Rick Ross ... He has a crush, celebrity crush on Martha," Snoop added jokingly.

"We like him though, very talented!" Stewart said.

But when they aren't cooking, Stewart admitted they do a little drinking too. "And we have different ways to cope with our alcoholic intake, right?" she said to Snoop. "I take a nap. He has something else."