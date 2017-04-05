'Master of None' season 2 trailer features celeb cast additions

Aziz Ansari is back in "Master of None" season 2.

The first trailer for the show dropped Wednesday morning and features the comedian's character Dev traveling abroad, which is where we left off last season.

The official release says to expect "a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to [Dev.]"

The new clip also introduces some fresh faces to the cast, including John Legend, Angela Bassett and Bobby Cannavale.

At the end of season 1, Dev had just broken up with his ex Rachel after living together and decided to take a chance and leave New York for one of the first times in his life.

"Master of None" season 2 hits Netflix on May 12.