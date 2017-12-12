The 29 women who will be competing on the new season of "The Bachelor" include a business owner, personal stylist, nanny and sports reporter -- and many work in real estate, the same profession as Arie Luyendyk, Jr., the man whose heart they are vying for.

The women range in age from 25 to 33 and hail from all over the country and Canada. Four have the name Lauren. Several are women of color. They are "dog moms" and pizza lovers, jetsetters and home cooks.

Luyendyk, a former racecar driver turned real estate broker, was revealed as the new "Bachelor" on "Good Morning America" in September.

"I just kind of went in with an open mind, open heart," Luyendyk said of his decision to become the "Bachelor." "It just kind of hit me right now that I’m here."

Luyendyk, 35, is no stranger to "The Bachelor," having first appeared on season eight of "The Bachelorette" in 2012, when he tried unsuccessfully to win over Emily Maynard.

When Luyendyk tried to woo Maynard, he earned the nickname the "kissing bandit." He said he could live up to that nickname again if he finds "the right woman."

Season 22 of "The Bachelor" begins on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.