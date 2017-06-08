The stars of "Lethal Weapon" reunited in Los Angeles in celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary.

The reunion marks the first time Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Rene Russo have been together since shooting the final scenes of "Lethal Weapon 4."

"I think there was a lot of love between us," Gibson told ABC's Chris Connelly of his fellow cast members. "And when I see them, I just kind of get the same feeling...it's like seeing a teenage sweetheart or something."

Glover chimed in, "I think you could say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship got better and better over the period of time."

It's been three decades since Glover uttered "I'm too old for this," which has since become a classic line that fans often ask him to repeat.

"I can't get anywhere [without] somebody [saying], "Say it to me. Just say, 'I'm getting too old for this,'" Glover said.

In 1992’s "Lethal Weapon 3," Rene Russo came on board as cop Lorna Cole. Her character would memorably compare scars with Gibson's character, Martin Riggs.

"Favorite scene I've ever done ever," Russo said. "And not just because you're, like, this crazy good kisser, which you are."

Gibson joked, "I know."

When asked if they'd be interested in filming another "Lethal Weapon," the cast admitted a fifth installment is not in the works.

"You'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be," Gibson laughed. "And I think that would be fun."

"That would be great," Russo said. "Could be a real comedy."