Mel Gibson hints at possible 5th 'Lethal Weapon'

Mel Gibson has teased a possible fifth "Lethal Weapon" movie, 30 years after the original.

The two-time Oscar-winning director, actor and producer stopped by "Good Morning America" today to discuss his new comedy, "Daddy's Home 2." But during the interview, Gibson hinted at another sequel to the "Lethal Weapon" action-film franchise.

"I went to see Dan [Glover] the other night, he was doing a theater production in L.A. I went to see him with [Richard] Donner, the director of those old movies. So we got to talking," Gibson told "GMA." So, eh, maybe."

Gibson, Danny Glover and Rene Russo reunited in Los Angeles this summer for the first time since shooting the final scenes of 1998’s "Lethal Weapon 4."

When asked whether they'd be interested in filming another "Lethal Weapon," the cast told ABC News that a fifth installment is not in the works.

"You'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be," Gibson said, laughing. "And I think that would be fun."

Russo said, "That would be great. Could be a real comedy."

Gibson is now back in comedy starring as the father of Mark Wahlberg's character in the sequel, "Daddy's Home 2.

Gibson, 61, became a dad in January for the ninth time.

"It gets better and better," Gibson told “GMA” today of fatherhood. "I think you learn as you go and there's no such thing as a perfect parent. It doesn't matter how good you think you are, or how well you actually do, you're always going to mess it up a little bit and your children will generally remind you of that later on."

Gibson admitted it wasn't easy holding it together on-set with the funny men he worked with.

"Particularly when Mark and Will [Ferrell] get going ... it was very difficult to actually keep a straight face," Gibson said.

"Daddy's Home 2" opens Friday.