Former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

In addition to Brown, Belafonte has been ordered to stay away from their daughter Madison, 5. He has also been ordered to stay away from Brown's children Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships.

In the document, which was filed on Monday, the singer alleged that Belafonte engaged in abusive behavior during their nearly 10-year marriage including physical assault, verbal threats and stalking.

Attempts by ABC News to reach Belafonte have not been successful.

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote. "I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

Brown, 41, wed Belafonte, also 41, in 2007 following a short courtship and soon after the birth of Angel, her daughter with Eddie Murphy. At the time that they met, she claimed in the filing, Belafonte was "very much there for me and my newborn," but shortly after they were married, "[his] kindness quickly turned sour as he became controlling, manipulative and abusive."

Brown added that after a year of marriage, she tried to leave Belafonte, but claimed that every time she did, he would threaten to release intimate videos to tabloids -- a tactic she claimed he also employed to force her into uncomfortable sexual situations. She also claimed that he physically attacked her, called her names, and took "millions of dollars" from her.

"I would come to realize that [his] beatings and abuse would coincide with my career success," she alleged. "When something good would happen for me, he would beat me down to let me know that he was in charge."

Brown noted that she became resolute in her decision to leave Belafonte after she claimed he took her passport to prohibit her from spending time with her father before he died last month. As a result, she wrote, she was only able to spend a few days with him before he died.

"After informing him of my decision [to divorce] and having moved out of the family house on March 18, 2017, [he] again threatened that if I did not separate in a manner acceptable to him, he would ruin me by releasing the videotapes he claims to have made of me."

A hearing has been set for April 24.