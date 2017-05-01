Met Gala 2017: What to expect from fashion's big night

The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights of the year for fashion enthusiasts, and stars are sure to be bringing their A-game to tonight's red carpet.

The theme of this year's gala, also officially known as The Met's Costume Institute Benefit, honors Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo and Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons.

“I have always pursued a new way of thinking about design ... by denying established values, conventions, and what is generally accepted as the norm," Kawakubo said in a press release. "And the modes of expression that have always been most important to me are fusion ... imbalance ... unfinished ... elimination ... and absence of intent.”

The theme accompanies The Met's exhibit displaying Kawakubo's work.

According to the press release, tonight's gala is co-chaired by musicians Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, as well as Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.





A-listers like Brie Larson, Kim Kardashian and Celine Dion are expected to attend, and stars are already getting excited on social media, posting throwbacks from last year's looks and pre-gala festivities.

Off to the #MetGala tonight ? Who’s jazzed? A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on May 1, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Gearing up for Met Ball ?? #MetBall2017 #CommeDesGarcons A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Twas the Night Before #MetGala ?? #beautysleep #mm #nyc A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Hello, #metball: I'm coming for you ?? A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

#balmain #metball A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

It's unclear why I look like a witch putting a hex on someone, but I swear I was having a blast. @ellefanning #METBALL A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:41am PDT