Michael Buble Says Doctors 'Optimistic' About 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Battle

Michael Buble said on Facebook this morning that doctors are "very optimistic" about his son Noah's cancer battle.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," the 41-year-old singer wrote. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."

He continued, "We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

Buble announced in November that his 3-year-old boy had been diagnosed with cancer and that he and his wife Luisana were "devastated" about the tragic news.

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," Bublé wrote. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

Noah is the oldest of the Buble children. The couple, who married in 2012, welcomed Noah's younger brother, Elias, in early 2016.