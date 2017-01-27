Michael Keaton's Batsuit From 'Batman Returns' Sells at Auction for $41,250

The iconic Batsuit that Michael Keaton wore in Director Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" has sold at auction for $41,250.

The original cowl, cape and body of the suit were all worn in the film, according to the website of Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Some parts, like the gloves, belt, insignia and shoes are replicas.

The 6-foot-5-inch suit comes displayed on a mannequin of Keaton's likeness, the website says, the perfect memorabilia for a true super hero buff. The auction concluded Thursday.

"Batman Returns," also starring Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken, was the second installation of Burton's franchise, following 1989's "Batman."

Although $41,250 isn't exactly pocket change, it is a bargain when compared to the Batsuit that Christian Bale wore for "The Dark Knight," which sold at auction for $250,000 late last year, according to Bloomberg.