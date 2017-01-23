Well, nominations are in for the 37th annual Golden Rasberry Awards, or Razzies, and it's not looking good for Batman and Superman, who waged war against each other on the big screen earlier this year.

"Dawn of Justice" and "Zoolander 2" lead the way in nominations, with the films' stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Ben Still all earning nods.

Razzie nominations are usually made just before the Oscars, which will be announced tomorrow morning.

To be fair, "Dawn of Justice" did earn almost $900 million worldwide.

Here's the full list from Razzies.com.

The Razzies are voted on by more than 1,000 members of the organization. The winners are announced on Feb. 25.

Note - Any jokes in the categories are not the words of ABC News, but the words from the Razzie list itself.

Worst Picture

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



"Dirty Grandpa"



"Gods of Egypt"



"Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"



"Independence Day: Resurgence"



"Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck - "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



Gerard Butler - "Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen"



Henry Cavill - "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



Robert de Niro - "Dirty Grandpa"



Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"



Ben Stiller - "Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Actress

Megan Fox - "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"



Tyler Perry - "BOO! A Medea Halloween"



Julia Roberts - "Mother's Day"



Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"



Naomi Watts - "Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In"



Shailene Woodley - "Divergent Series: Allegiant"

Worst Supporting Actress



Julianne Hough - "Dirty Grandpa"



Kate Hudson - "Mother's Day"



Aubrey Plaza - "Dirty Grandpa"



Jane Seymour - "Fifty Shades of Black"



Sela Ward - "Independence Day: Resurgence"



Kristen Wiig - "Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage - "Snowden"



Johnny Depp - "Alice Through the Looking Glass"



Will Ferrell - "Zoolander No. 2"



Jesse Eisenberg - "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



Jared Leto - "Suicide Squad"



Owen Wilson - "Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill - "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals - "Gods of Egypt"



Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume - "Alice Through the Looking Glass"



The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors - "Collateral Beauty"



Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig - "BOO! A Medea Halloween"



Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson - "Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Director

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley - "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party"



Roland Emmerich - "Independence Day: Resurgence"



Tyler Perry - "BOO! A Medea Halloween"



Alex Proyas - "Gods of Egypt"



Zack Snyder - "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



Ben Stiller - "Zoolander No. 2"

Worst prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

"Alice Through the Looking Glass"



"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"



"Fifty Shades of Black"



"Independence Day: Resurgence"



"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"



"Zoolander No. 2"

Worst Screenplay