Former reality star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, both pleaded guilty on Friday to violating federal tax laws.

The former "Jersey Shore" star, 35, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, while Marc Sorrentino, 38, admitted to the "aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return," according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Michael Sorrentino admitted to concealing income in 2011 to avoid paying taxes when he allegedly earned nearly $1.96 million, while his older brother, who acted as Michael Sorrentino's manager, told the court that from 2010 through 2012, he provided false information to his accountants to under-report income.

Michael and Marc Sorrentino face maximum sentences of five and three years in prison, respectively. Sentencing for the brothers is set for April 25.

The brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2014 and were indicted on claims they did not properly pay taxes on $8.9 million earned by the reality TV star for promotional activities.

"The Situation" was a co-star on the "Jersey Shore," which ran from 2009 to 2012. MTV, which aired the show, announced that it would bring back seven of the eight cast members -- including Michael Sorrentino -- for a reunion series this year.

ABC News' Lesley Messer contributed to this report.