Miley Cyrus is set to release new music later this month and she recently revealed in a wide-ranging interview with Billboard magazine that she's been sober for three weeks.

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]," she revealed. "I’m not doing drugs. I’m not drinking. I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do."

Cyrus, 24, said getting clean was "easy."

"When I want something, it’s f---ing easy for me," she explained. "But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be."

Cyrus said her significant other, Liam Hemsworth, whom she met in 2009 on the set of "The Last Song," inspired the music on her upcoming untitled album. In fact, "The Hunger Games" actor inspired the song, "Malibu."

She croons in the song: "I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song."

The two got engaged in 2012 before calling it off a year later. Still, the couple made headlines last summer when they again went public with their relationship.

Cyrus admitted to Billboard that "dating a musician is probably the worst thing ever" for several reasons.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer also admitted why the two had to split.

Cyrus said she "needed to change so much and changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."