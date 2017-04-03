Mischa Barton feels 'conned' as victim of apparent 'revenge porn' scheme

Mischa Barton is opening up about being the apparent victim of a “revenge porn” scheme.

"I feel very conned by the whole thing," "The O.C." star said Monday in an interview on "Dr. Phil."

Barton took legal action last month after she said that she learned a former boyfriend had taken explicit videos and images of her without her consent. The actress said those images were then shopped around to various media outlets by others.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, released a statement on Monday in which she said she has obtained restraining orders against two men "who may have been involved in surreptitiously recording, copying or disseminating intimate images of Ms. Barton without her knowledge or consent."

"This morning we got those orders extended for several weeks," her statement continued.

However, the actress didn't name her ex. She did say that he was "somebody I trusted; somebody I thought I loved."

Barton, 31, said the two only dated for "three to four weeks. It was very fast."

"It was a crime. It is a serious crime to tape people without their knowledge like that," she added. "It was complete emotional blackmail. ... It is sinister. Again, I loved this person and I thought could trust them."

However, the actress takes responsibility for "putting myself in that situation. I blame myself. I wish that I had stuck closer to the friends that I had for many years."

Bloom first disclosed the allegations last month in a statement on Facebook.

"It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being 'shopped around,'" she wrote then. "Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images."

Bloom continued: "There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it."

So-called revenge porn, or nonconsensual pornography, is considered a crime under California law. But Bloom said the law might not be enough to keep the tapes out of circulation.

On "Good Morning America" last month, Barton stressed that "revenge porn" can have a devastating effect on victims.

"This is very serious," she said. "Women have committed suicide over images like this being posted. We have the right to control our bodies, we have the right to control images of our bodies and anybody who violates those laws can and should be prosecuted.

"I'm very proud to be in California that has a strong law against this," Barton added.

This news comes nearly three months after Barton said she was hospitalized after she said she was slipped the date rape drug GHB during her own birthday party.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB," the actress said in a statement to People magazine in January.