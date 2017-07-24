Chris Harrison will return to host the 2018 Miss America competition, the Miss America Organization, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Monday.

This will be Harrison's ninth time hosting the show.

Sage Steele, an ESPN host and commentator, will join him as co-host for the second year in a row.

“It's an honor to grace the Miss America stage as host for the ninth time,” Harrison said. “I'm extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele. Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show.”

"I can honestly say that co-hosting Miss America last year was one of the most memorable events I've been a part of in my 22 years in this business,” Steele said. “These young women are so inspirational to millions across the country, including my own daughters, and yours truly! I can't wait to reunite with my friend Chris Harrison and the entire team in Atlantic City!”

The 97th annual Miss America competition will be held in Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 10. It will air live on ABC from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. ET/PT.