Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen tweeted for several hours Tuesday while aboard a bizarre 8-hour "flight to nowhere" after her plane made an abrupt U-turn on its way to Japan.

The saga started Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time when Teigen, 32, tweeted that her Tokyo-bound All Nippon Airways flight made a U-turn back to Los Angeles because of an apparent mix-up with a passenger.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” Teigen tweeted. “Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

“After all this, I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

By the end of the night, the model, who has more 9.2 million followers on Twitter, had sent more than two dozen tweets about the travel nightmare and racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

Teigen, who was traveling with her husband, R&B superstar John Legend, said the plane was forced to turn around because the passenger had somehow boarded the ANA plane with a ticket from another airline.

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA,” she tweeted. “So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

“I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me,” Teigen wrote in another tweet.

The model said she spent a total of eight hours and 20 minutes in the air, only to end up back at Los Angeles International Airport.

An ANA spokesperson attributed the mix-up to a problem with a customer who boarded the incorrect flight.

"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot," the airline said in a statement. "As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked."

"ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight," it added.

The flight was rescheduled and was expected to depart Thursday at 2 a.m. Pacific Time, the spokesperson said.

ANA initially told LAX officials that there was an “unauthorized passenger” aboard the flight, but the airline later retracted that, according to LAX police.

As for Teigen, who's pregnant with her second child, she was still tweeting about the incident as of early Wednesday.

“I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS 'SITCH,'” she joked.

“I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet,” she added in a separate tweet, before eventually conceding defeat.

Just before midnight Pacific Time, Teigen tweeted that she was "getting on another flight." About an hour later, she said the plane was taking off.

"Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu," she tweeted.

