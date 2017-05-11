"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter revealed to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night what it's like living with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

"Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me" the 19-year-old said.

When Kimmel asked if she mows the lawn or performs other domestic duties, she replied, "My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks! I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great."

Winter and Meaden have been linked since late last year and pics of the duo often pop up on her Instagram page.

The actress said her contributions include baking a pie from time to time.

"I'm horrible at all that [domestic] stuff. I'm like the worst wifely person," she said. But Winter is skilled at ordering takeout. "I am a Postmates queen!" she exclaimed.

"I invented that," Kimmel joked.