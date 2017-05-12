Moms made famous by their celebrity kids

When Aziz Ansari was looking for actors to play his parents on his Netflix comedy "Master of None," he realized there was no one better for the job than his own mother and father, Fatima and Shoukath.

"I found my father to be uniquely funny in the role. [And] no one else felt like my real mom," Ansari told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel back in 2015.

Initially his mother told him, "No. I would never do it," Ansari recalled. But his father, a gastroenterologist, said, "I'm in."

After some convincing, Fatima has become nearly as well known as her son, though not nearly as famous as her husband, who was considered a breakout star in the first season.

Realizing how lucky he was to work with his parents, Ansari penned an emotional note on Instagram after the "Parents" episode aired in November 2015.

"I've been overwhelmed by the response to the Parents episode of our show," he said. "What's strange is doing that episode and working with my parents has increased the quality of my relationship to my parents IN MY REAL LIFE. In reality, I haven't always had the best, most open relationship with my parents because we are weirdly closed off emotionally sometimes. But we are getting better."

Ansari isn't the only Hollywood star lucky enough to work with his parents. This Mother's Day, we salute some of the moms made famous by their celebrity offspring. Keep reading for more.

Catherine Scorsese

Robin Platzer/Twin Images/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Famed director Martin Scorsese made his mother, Catherine Scorsese, famous when he cast her in several cameo roles, starting with his early films. Born in New York City's Little Italy to Sicilian immigrants, she often improvised her dialogue in her son's films, which included "Mean Streets," "Cape Fear," "Casino" and "Goodfellas."

One of her more memorable scenes came from the latter, where she plays Joe Pesci's mother. In the scene, she prepares a huge dinner for him and his friends, played by Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, while, unbeknownst to her, a man they've nearly beaten to death is in the trunk of Pesci's car.

Catherine Scorsese died in 1997 at the age of 84.

Estelle Reiner

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images

Rob Reiner famously cast his mother Estelle Reiner as a customer in a New York deli in his hit film, "When Harry Met Sally." Estelle uttered one of cinema's most famous line after watching Sally, played by Meg Ryan, prove a point about women "faking it" to her friend Harry, played by Billy Crystal. When a waitress came to take Estelle's order, she quipped, "I'll have what she's having."

The wife of Carl Reiner, Estelle also appeared in one of his films and was the inspiration for Laura Petrie in his comedy series, "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She died in 2008 at age 94.

Pilar Schneider

Katy Winn/Getty Images

Comedian Rob Schneider brought his Filipino mom, Pilar Schneider, into the spotlight, when she agreed to appear in cameos in three of his films, "The Animal," "Hot Chick" and "Deuce Bigalow." Before appearing in her son's films, she had a career in education, including a stint as a kindergarten teacher and the head of the school board in their San Francisco suburb of Pacifica.