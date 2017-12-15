Mary Tyler Moore changed the television industry for women, her friend Bernadette Peters recalled.

“Mary really did change the way we look at women on television because of her production company and all of the shows that came out of that,” the “Mozart in the Jungle” star told ABC News. “She had great pride in being a woman.

Moore, an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress who was best known for her roles in the TV sitcoms, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died on Jan. 25, 2017.

Peters recalled her relationship with Moore, with whom she starred in the 1990 movie “The Last Best Year,” for ABC's "The Year in Memoriam 2017," which airs on Monday, Dec. 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

The two friends vacationed together over the years and embarked on many trips that Moore planned herself.

ABC News

“Mary was always the planner. Mary was always the one who would say, ‘We wanna go to the Bahamas, and we're gonna swim with the dolphins,” Peters, who admits she didn’t know how to swim, recalled. “She was the one that always came up with the ideas and the adventures and things to do.”

“Life was precious to her, and she knew if she kept moving that was healthy for her,” added Peters.

Their times together were hilarious too, Peters said. One story Peters said Moore always told of their friendship was the time Peters rented a house in the Hamptons.

“I was driving, which I don’t do that often. And so I was trying to park the car,” Peters said laughing. “I didn't realize-- I thought I was in my space and I was closing the window on her side. And her head was out the window. So she would always tell the story. ‘Remember when you closed the window and got my head stuck in the window?’ She thought that was very funny.”

Disney-ABC via Getty Images

She called Moore a “very generous” friend who would do whatever she could do to make a difference. The two bonded over their love for animals, and in 1998 co-founded Broadway Barks, an organization which promotes the adoption of shelter animals.

She and Moore remained in close contact, and Peters said Moore was always there for her when she needed her.

In fact, Moore was generous enough to help Peters with a very special day.

“I was getting married and trying to figure out where to have it, and she said, ‘Why don’t you have it here?’ And she actually gave me my wedding at her house,” Peters said. “That’s a big deal to have that many people come traipsing around your house and on your property. And, I mean, how generous is that?”

That sort of generosity is what made Moore who she was, Peters said.

“I think Mary had such great joy in giving, and that’s what she was born to do,” Peters said. “There can’t be another Mary, absolutely not.”

Watch the full story on ABC's "The Year in Memoriam 2017," which airs on Monday, Dec. 18, at 10 p.m. ET.