Mr. T and his professional partner Kym Herjavec are the latest couple to leave “Dancing With the Stars,” but the former wrestler-turned-actor said he wasn’t “booted” from the ballroom.

“We didn’t get booted off, we gradually eased off,” he said on “GMA.” “Ain’t nobody going to boot Mr. T off. As a competitor, we left it on the dance floor like we’re supposed to. We walked off with grace and style.”

An audience favorite, the crowd booed when it was announced Mr. T was in jeopardy and then gave him a standing ovation, which was quite an accomplishment for a contestant who claimed he couldn’t dance.

“I can’t dance, but I was dancing to give my share of the purse to St. Jude and Shriners Hospitals,” he explained. “And of course the fact that I couldn’t dance, I said I was willing to try. That’s what I want people to do: Try. Don’t quit.”

Herjavec said Mr. T definitely has a “soft side” that she tried to bring out in their performances.

“Mr. T says the T stands for tough and tender,” she said. “He does have that tender side. He’s like a teddy bear.”

He said that deep down he’s nothing but a mama’s boy.

“I’m nothing but a big, overgrown, tough, butt kicking, God loving mama’s boy,” Mr. T said with a laugh. “That’s what I am. I’m a mama’s boy.”

"Dancing With the Stars" returns next Monday on ABC.