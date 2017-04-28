A luxury music festival planned for this weekend in the Bahamas apparently has not met expectations of some attendees or the host country, with the island nation’s tourism office releasing a statement today on the "total disorganization and chaos" of the Fyre Festival.

"The event organizers assured us that all measures were taken to ensure a safe and successful event but clearly they did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale," the statement from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism reads.

Fyre Festival attendee Trevor DeHass told ABC News that the moment he and his friends landed on the island of Exuma on Thursday night for what he thought would be "the most luxurious festival in the world," they began to worry.

DeHass said the food, for example, was not up to the upscale standards advertised for the all-inclusive weekend. He said he and his friends were served two slices of bread, a slice of cheese and a small salad for dinner Thursday. DeHass also said that he has been unable to find Fyre Festival organizers at the site -- only local hires who he said aren't able to answer his questions.

DeHass has been tweeting about his experience.

His tweets are one small piece of an explosion of complaints on social media about the festival. Fyre Festival tickets cost up to thousands of dollars, with some ticket packages starting at $4,395 per person. Other guests are also saying that what was advertised as a tropical getaway lacks even the most basic accommodations.

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water #fyrefestival #fyrefest fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/wg5pZmSvnx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

They've now locked us in the airport. No rules, just right. Welcome to the Bahamas! (Tell my family I love them) #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/KkgkroZzhc — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

A request for comment from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism on the allegation in some posts of attendees being locked indoors did not receive an immediate response.

Since the mayhem began, some groups have arrived back in Miami earlier this afternoon. William Finley posted a video to Twiter with the passengers in the aircraft cheering as they landed back in the states.

We just landed in Miami. We have the conch. Fyre Fest is dead. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/hnnnDJCai4 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The festival lineup is scheduled to include high-profile acts like Ja Rule, Daya and Tyga. Requests for comment from their respective representatives were not immediately returned to ABC News, but Rule had been Instagramming and tweeting about the festival all week, even showing off a "Fyre" airplane in one of his posts.

Getting Fyre fly ready for flight!!! #fyre #fyrefestival A post shared by JaRule (@ruleyorkcity) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Blink-182 was also scheduled to headline, but said yesterday that they would not be attending.

In a video published on the Fyre Festival YouTube page in January, the events was billed as the "The best in food, art music and adventure" and featured models and artists playing on the beach and in the water.

Fyre Festival released a statement on Instagram early this morning, saying "things got off to an unexpected start."

The statement says the festival is working to accommodate guests currently on the island, and that all inbound flights for the second day of the festival have been canceled. Guests unable to reach the festival will be refunded, according to the statement.

"Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences," the statement said.

The festival apparently will go on this weekend despite the initial struggles, as the festival's statement says that "revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two."

All further requests for comment from the festival itself have been bounced back with an email saying the system is handing the "overwhelming demand" for comment.